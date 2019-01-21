Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant's photos in Sabyasachi lehenga have gone viral

famous-personalities

Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare is rumoured to be dating Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Radhika Merchant in Sabyasachi lehenga

In a series of photos released by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Instagram, Radhika Merchant, the rumoured girlfriend of Anant Ambani looked chic and stunning in the ice-blue Sabyasachi lehenga. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and is rumoured to be dating Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. However, it is to be noted that Anant and Radhika have not confirmed or made the relationship official



View this post on Instagram @radhikamerchant #Sabyasachi #RadhikaMerchant #TheWorldOfSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) onJan 19, 2019 at 2:44am PST

Ice-blue colour is seen as a popular trend in 2019 and Radhika Merchant looked absolutely gorgeous in the Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation. With the ice-blue lehenga which was intricately embroidered with silver motifs, Radhika wore a printed choli and a simple, matching netted dupatta. For jewellery, Radhika opted for a simple maangtikka, bangles, and a chunky choker necklace.



Radhika Merchant with the Ambani family at Jodhpur airport.



During Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal, Radhika who accompanied Anant for the festivities looked extremely comfortable in the company of Ambanis. Although the two have been allegedly seeing each other their relationship has not been made official as yet by either family. Radhika graduated from New York in politics and economics. Earlier in December 2018, when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married, Radhika attended the wedding with the Ambani family. The family was spotted at Jodhpur airport and while posing for the paparazzi Nita Ambani showered love on Radhika Merchant as she not only held her hand but also made her stand in front for a photo.

Radhika Merchant has taken the internet by storm ever since she was spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash. Radhika was also spotted dancing with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta during Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.



Although the duo has not confirmed their relationship, rumour has it that Anant and Radhika have been friends for many years now. The picture-perfect couple has been spotted together at a number of events.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates