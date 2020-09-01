Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Significance, pooja timings and visarjan rituals

This picture has been used fore representational purpose only

Anant Chaturdashi 2020: The 14th day of Bhado month during Shukla Paksha, as per Hindu calender is observed as Anant Chaturdashi or Chaudas. It is a significant festival that entails worshipping the Anant (eternal, infinite) Lord Vishnu.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant is one of the many avatars of Lord Vishnu, therefore, this day is dedicated to worshipping and celebrating his Anant (infinite) form.

As per Hindu mythology, when Pandavas lost all their luxuries and wealth to Kauravas in a deceitful game of gambling, they had to leave their kingdom and accept exile.

One day when Krishna went to meet Yudhisthira in the forest, upon asking, the Lord revealed that if he observes a day-long fast in honor of Lord Anant and worships him, his hardships will come to an end. Yudhisthira did as told and the Pandavas got their kingdom back.

Thus, Lord Anant came to be known as the saviour or protector.

This year, Ananta Chaudas falls on September 1. The pooja tithi began at 8:48 am on August 31, 2020, and ended at 9:38 am on September 1, 2020. However, the muhurat to perform pooja began at 5:59 am and lasted till 9:38 am.

This occasion is doubly auspicious and pious because today also marks the last day of the annual 11-day Ganesh festival. Devotees who hosted Ganpati in their homes for 11 days will say goodbye to him today through visarjan.

Here are the visarjan timings

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 09:10 am to 01:56 pm

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 03:32 pm to 05:07 pm

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 08:07 pm to 09:32 pm

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 10:56 pm to 03:10 am, September 02

Visarjan rituals

Before Lord Ganesha returns to his heavenly abode, perform arti for one last time. Offer Dhoop, Deep, Pushpa, Gandha and Naivedya as well as his favourite Modaks or Laddos.

As you perform arti, thank him for everything that he has granted and seek forgiveness for any mistake you might have made. Family members, then, should do pradhakshina before you can finally seek his blessings, and urge him to come back early the next year.

Now, slowly move the idol from the seat amid “ganpati bappa moraya” chants. As you take bappa out of your home, make sure he faces the house. Also, one family member must remain home until the visarjan is done.

