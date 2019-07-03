Ananya Birla goes bold with sports bra, shares inspirational post

famous-personalities

Ananya Birla sizzles in a grey sports bra with blue denim and a beige printed cap while she poses confidently working on her laptop

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla has been the talk of the town for her funky style and sensational music. Her Instagram account proves that she is a fierce, independent and a fun loving girl. Recently, she shared a photo on her Instagram account and it is plain amazing! Check out the post below.

See Photos: Ananya Birla loves to get tattoos and these photos are proof!

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has been making headlines for her bold choices be it in music or fashion. Her recent post on Instagram proves that she knows and owns her fashion choices like a boss. She is seen donning a grey sports bra with blue denim and a beige printed cap. Ananya Birla looks stunning posing confidently in an unzipped blue ripped denim while working on her laptop. She shared this photo captioning it as, 'Never felt better.. be you, do you, wear what you want, work hard, it’s your life!! Feel empowered in your skin and if you don’t, work on it till you do, as long as you’re kind, loving to other people and have good intentions, it’ll all fall into place just as it’s meant to. I didn’t have to post this .. I’ve experienced this a lot as a woman and also been seeing this around me - my choices don’t make me any less of a serious artist or businesswoman and work speaks for itself. So yes, this post is just to make a point.'

Ananya Birla, an entrepreneur and a musician is an inspiration for many women in the country. She has created her own path and identity through her music and fashion sense. She is a successful entrepreneur, musician, fashion diva, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

Also Read: Ananya Birla shows us a little bit of her fun side in this photo!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates