Has Ananya Birla coloured her hair?

Ananya Birla shared a picture of her blue mane on her Instagram account and it will definitely give you major colour goals for your hair

Pic courtesy/Ananya Birla's Instagram

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has been making headlines for her fashion and music. Apart from being a musician and entrepreneur, Ananya is also the new style icon in town. The 24-year-old sensational performer recently shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her new 'hair colour'.

A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onApr 1, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT

She shared a picture posing with a cool maroon cap and showing off her new pastel blue hair colour. This picture definitely grabbed a lot of attention and praises from her fans on the social media platform. She donned a black T-shirt paired with a light blue jacket and beige trousers covering her face to bring all the attention to her beautiful mane. Her fans showered compliments for her on the Instagram post, where one commented, 'Ur hair look like a blue candy floss' and somebody else mentioned 'This hair looks wonderful on you.' She is bold and doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and style making her the new fashion icon in town.

Ananya Birla also created a buzz for her fashion sense at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding where she was seen in a stunning pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

