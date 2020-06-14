Ananya Birla posts adorable message to wish father Kumar Mangalam on his birthday

Musician and singer Ananya Birla, who has been making the most of her lockdown period at home, on Sunday took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post featuring her father and business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla. The Birla scion took to the photo sharing app to wish her daddy dearest on his 53rd birthday. The 25-year-old entrepreneur shared an adorable picture to wish her dad on his special day.

In the picture, Ananya Birla is seen with her father Kumar Mangalam Birla as the father-daughter duo are all smiles posing for the camera. While sharing the candid picture, Ananya wrote, "Happy Birthday Pa. I love you, I miss you. You're my forever hero." She further wrote, "I don't understand how you can love me sooooo much, forever grateful." She ended her post with a red heart emoticon.

The aww-dorable post has garnered over 25,000 likes with hundreds of users taking to the comments section of the post to wish Kumar Mangalam Birla on his 53rd birthday. Ananya Birla's friend and actor-VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Happy birthday!," while singer Sukriti Kakar commented, "Happy happy birthday to him." A third user wrote, "Happy Birthday sir god bless you," while a fourth user stated, "Happy birthday to your father..May God bless him infinite times."



A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story

Ananya Birla shares a unique and special bond with her father Kumar Mangalam Birla. During the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai, the singing sensation took on a troll who questioned her father's contribution to stop the spread of coronavirus. While defending her dad, Ananya Birla said that just because her father doesn't talk about it doesn't mean he is not doing his bit. She also urged the user to mind his own business and asked him to stay at home amid the global pandemic.

Time and again, Ananya Birla has given glimpses of the kind of bond she shares with her father Kumar Mangalam Birla. From celebrating festivals together at home to sharing candid pictures with her dad; from posing for selfies to winning awards, Ananya Birla truly her father's little girl. Don't believe us? Have a look:

When Ananya wishedr her dad on his 52nd birthday

View this post on Instagram A family portrait âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onMay 28, 2019 at 11:11pm PDT

When the Birla heiress shared this family portrait proving that family always comes first!

When Kumar Mangalam Birla tried his best to match up with his daughter.

When the father-daughter duo won awards the same day!

Interestingly, business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla also shares his birthday with politician Raj Thackeray, who turned 52 today.

What do you think of Ananya Birla's adorable post?

