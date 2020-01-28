Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's hilarious Instagram banter cannot be missed!

That Bollywood's new heartthrob Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya share a BFF equation is known to many in the industry. It seems like Shanaya knows Ananya's moods only too well.

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of herself in a little red dress. Buddy Shanaya was in the mood for some banter, evident from the comment she dropped on Ananya's post.

"Should I just post all? #mood," Shanaya commented, jokingly asking if she should share several images. Ananya replied with a cryptic comment: "forever mood".

Take a look right here:

On the work front, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Shanaya has served as assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie, Gunjan Saxena, and is gearing up for a Bollywood launch as a heroine in the future.

