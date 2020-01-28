Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's hilarious Instagram banter cannot be missed!
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor indulge in some Instagram banter and it's cute and also very funny!
That Bollywood's new heartthrob Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya share a BFF equation is known to many in the industry. It seems like Shanaya knows Ananya's moods only too well.
Recently, Ananya took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of herself in a little red dress. Buddy Shanaya was in the mood for some banter, evident from the comment she dropped on Ananya's post.
"Should I just post all? #mood," Shanaya commented, jokingly asking if she should share several images. Ananya replied with a cryptic comment: "forever mood".
Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Shanaya has served as assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie, Gunjan Saxena, and is gearing up for a Bollywood launch as a heroine in the future.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe