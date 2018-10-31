Ananya Panday birthday photos: Besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor party hard

bollywood

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter Ananya Panday celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday. Here are some photos of how the celebrations kicked off

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday celebrated her 20th birthday on October 30, and it was a memorable one for her, courtesy – her family and best friends. She rang in her birthday with a surprise intimate bash thrown by her family and cousins Ahaan and Alanna Panday, her day was made special by her girl pals, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya shared a photo story on her Instagram account where she was seen thanking her chef for baking some mouth-watering delicacies for her.

Check out the picture here:



Ananya Panday's birthday cake. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ananyapanday.

These new-age star-kids are definitely ruling everyone's hearts on the social media. Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor have been the best of friends since childhood, and continue being the same. They are always spotted hanging and chilling out together when the three of them are in the Bay. Ananya's birthday bash was thrown at a restaurant in Bandra.



Birthday girl Ananya Panday snapped outside Bandra's Bastian. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

For her special day, Ananya opted for a plain bralette top paired with a multicoloured sequined skirt. She was all smiles for the camera as the shutterbugs clicked the beautiful lady. Suhana, who is another popular star kid, kept it simple and opted for a basic denim and blue shirt. Needless to say, she looked elegant. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor was garbed in a checkered pant, paired with an off-shoulder black crop top. Ananya's sister Rysa was also present for the bash at this plush eatery.



Suhana Khan at Ananya Panday's birthday bash. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.



Shanaya Kapoor at Ananya Panday's birthday bash.

The party was a reserved one – a girl's night out! They were seen giggling away the entire night.

Check out this picture:

On the professional front, Ananya is gearing up for her debut film, Student of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

