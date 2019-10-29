Ananya Panday hopes to have a working birthday

Ananya Panday, who is better known as the 'best student of the year', recently took some time out from her busy schedule of her film Khaali Peeli to spend some time with her loved ones on Diwali.

When asked how she feels about celebrating the festival for the first time as an established Bollywood actress, she said, "This time, for a change, I had to plan my work schedules around Diwali. Luckily, I am not shooting on the Diwali day and I don't think anyone would want to do that. But I am working a day before Diwali and then two days post that. But usually, we used to have a week-long holiday when I was in school. So, for me, technically, this is a sort of working Diwali.

The actress continues, "I love my work, so hopefully, I will have a working birthday as well since I'll be promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh (PPAW) around that time. I feel that will be a great way to ring in my 21st birthday." The actress will be joining the PPAW cast soon to re-shoot the famous "Akhiyon Se Goli Mare" song for the film.

Ananya Panday, who has emerged as the youth icon of the year, is also one of the most followed actresses when it comes to her film projects. The actress who debuted with Student of the Year 2 has been enjoying a massive fan following even before her entry into Bollywood.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is slated to release in December 2019, and Khaali Peeli, which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the June 12, 2020.

