Ananya Panday is fan-girling over Kareena Kapoor Khan in this way!

Ananya Panday is widely loved and appreciated for her talent and the hardwork she puts in for bringing her every character alive, on screen. Just like 'Poo' of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has been our all time favourite character, Ananya Panday too loves her!

In the upcoming episode of What Women want, Ananya Panday decodes her look and shares how finally she found the perfect occasion to wear her customised jacket and Kareena Kapoor is completely stunned on what's behind!

Ananya shared a snippet of the show on her Instagram handle. Posting a video on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Only for Bae-Bo (sic)", with a laughing and a heart emoji. Take a look:

After a brilliant performance in Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday recently returned from Goa wrapping up the schedule of her upcoming film- Shakun Batra's untitled.

The actress will also be seen in her first ever pan-India film Fighter alongside Vijay Deverokonda.

