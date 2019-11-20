Ananya Panday on Akhiyon Se Goli Mare remake: Can never match-up with Raveena Tandon and Govinda

Ananya Panday is currently on a promotional spree for her next flick Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Paednekar. Playing a matured woman right after her debut movie has put her acting prowess in the spotlight.

After the trailer drop, the makers of have given a glimpse of the song audio of iconic dance song Akhiyon Se Goli Mare in the trailer. It has managed to groove the audience, and Ananya is enthralled to have recreated the iconic number and shares that the whole team had a blast shooting it.

Emoting this feeling, Ananya spoke to Pinkvilla, "I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govinda sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that."

Adding more to it Ananya shared, "I am excited because my friends are gonna be so excited that this song is gonna be a song that I am a part of and it such a big deal for me to be recreating such an iconic song. We can never match up to what they did, but I think we just tried to have the fun while we were doing the song and Farah ma’am was a blast to work with it was a dream of mine to work with her and she just added the masala, the fun, and everything. And the three of us got to be in the song together, Bhumi Kartik and I.

On recreating the cult song, Ananya added, "So that was a lot of fun because in Dheeme Dheeme I was with Kartik and Bhumi was with Kartik but we didn't get to dance together, so the fact that three of us got to dance together was a lot of fun. We just had a blast doing it and I hope people like the song and our chemistry and just have fun while dancing on the song because we had a lot of fun making the song."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated for release on December 6, 2019. She will be next seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli that will hit the screens on 12th June 2020.

