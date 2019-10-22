Ananya Panday: Our roles are more developed than those in original

In an era where relationships are perceived differently than they were in the past, questioning the relevance of a '70s film today is only natural. However, Ananya Panday believes revisiting the 1978 comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is an apt decision given that the subject of love triangles is "universal". "The generation of that decade could relate to it, and today's generation will associate with our version of the film," she says of the Mudassar Aziz-directed vehicle that also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh

The Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta starrer examined infidelity, albeit through the lens of humour. Panday explains that while the makers have retained the essence of the original, the writers have given greater agency to the female protagonists, in keeping with the current times. "In the past, women didn't have such strong characters. In our film, Bhumi and I have prominent roles. Our characters are more developed [than those in the original]. [You'll see that] through our dialogues as well. Showcasing empowered women is inspirational."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates