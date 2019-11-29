Ananya Panday reveals some hidden talents of good friend Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have known each other since childhood and are BFFs. Talking about Khan in a recent media interaction, Panday revealed some unknown facts about her friend that may surprise you. This happened while she was promoting her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She said, "Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Suhana recently made her debut with a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, which was received well. A lot has been spoken about her debut but nothing has been confirmed or finalised yet. She's currently in New York and enjoying doing theatre.

Coming to Panday, she made her debut this year with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, and after its success, came on board for Pati Patni Aur Woh. In 2020, the actress will star with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is releasing on June 12, 2020.

Talking about their respective fathers, Chunky Panday had a great 2019 as he starred in two massively successful films- Saaho and Housefull 4, and despite mixed reviews from critics, both the outings made over Rs. 150 crores and 200 crores respectively.

As far as Shah Rukh Khan is concerned, he's expected to make an announcement about his next project next year, and most likely, it shall be with either Rajkumar Hirani or Atlee Kumar.

