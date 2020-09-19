Ananya Panday shares glimpse from Ishaan Khatter co-starrer 'Khaali Peeli'

Actor Ananya Panday on Friday shared an intriguing glimpse from her upcoming film 'Khaali -Peeli' wherein she is seen with a rifle all set to shoot with a smirky smile. The 'Student of The Year 2' shared a post on Instagram that features the actor dolled up in Indian avatar. In the snap, Ananya is seen sporting a pink top while she tries to aim with an eye close. The second picture featured in the post shows Ananya having a hard time trying to shoot while Ishaan Khatter is seen helping her by supporting from the arms.

Along with the picture, Panday added a quirky caption that read, "not just ankhiyon se goli mare (ing) anymore ..... ok I think @ishaankhatter doesn't trust me w(ith) a toy. (tbh I wouldn't trust me too) #KhaaliPeeli @macriaan # 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial." For the upcoming movie, Ananya has taken things a notch higher and will be seen performing action scenes for the first time on-screen.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

