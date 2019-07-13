ANC arrests Gujarat businessman for exporting chemicals without following norms

crime

An officer of Anti Narcotics Cell said that this chemical was manufactured in Sam Fine O Chem Ltd

Representational picture

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday arrested a 59-year-old director of a Gujarat based chemical company identified as Deepak Natwarlal Mehta. Along with Mehta, some customs officials are also under the scanner of the crime branch. Mehta is one of the directors at Sam Fine O Chem Ltd.

Shivdeep Lande DCP ANC said, "We have arrested Mehta for allegedly exporting 400 kilograms of chemical without following government norms and permission. This chemical was used in making a lethal drug called 'Fentanyl' a highly concentrated synthetic opioid similar to morphine."

The first crackdown by ANC's Azad Maidan unit was done on December 27, 2018, where they arrested four people from Vakola and seized 100 kilograms of chemical which is known as 1-phenethyl-4 piperidone.

According to ANC, the value of seized chemical is around worth Rs 6900 crore in the international market. The accused was exporting these drugs to Mexico on forged documents where the chemical used in making fentanyl.

An officer said that this chemical was manufactured in Sam Fine O Chem Ltd. At Rajkot and he already exported 400 kilograms of chemical to Italy based company identified as Cambrex Profarnaco Milano S.R.L. The accused was produced before the court where he was remanded in police custody till Monday.

