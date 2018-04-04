And evening in Paris! Vatsal Sheth, wife Ishita Dutta with Ajay Devgn, Kajol & kids

Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta accompaned Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Nysa and Yug on their Parisian vacation

While we all know that Ajay Devgn ringed in his 49th birthday with his family - wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug - in Paris, newlywed couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta too were vacaying in the city of love.

Ajay Devgn shared some pictures on Instagram from their Parisian vacation and in one of the pictures we spotted the Devgns with the TV couple. Interestingly, Devgn played Vatsal's father in Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004) and Ishita's dad in Drishyam (2015). He was one of the few to attend their hush-hush wedding last year. So it comes as no surprise that the couple is holidaying with the Devgns.

Vatsal shared a romantic picture from his Paris diary with wife Ishita. Have a look:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates