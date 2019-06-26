Andheri court issues summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel

crime

Four summons have been issued with regard to the criminal defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017

Kangana Ranaut

With regard to the criminal defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017, the Andheri Metropolitan court has issued summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

"Four summons have been issued in the matter — Aditya vs Kangana, Aditya vs Rangoli, Zareena Wahab vs Kangana and Zareena Vahab vs Rangoli," said Aditya's lawyer Shreya Srivastava "The next hearing in the matter will be held on July 26 when the actress is supposed to be present," added Srivastava.

In 2017, Aditya and his wife had filed four criminal defamation cases against Kangana and her sister for defaming them on national TV. Even Rangoli had made some allegations against Aditya on Twitter.

In the past, Kangana had alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Aditya when she had just entered Bollywood.

Speaking to mid-day, Aditya said, "She has maligned my image and that of my family too by calling me a woman abuser without any proof. This is the reason I decided to fight back. It's very easy to make allegations on national TV. The truth will be out soon."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates