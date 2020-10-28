Andhra police rescue Hyderabad doctor from kidnappers after car chase

Police in Andhra Pradesh rescued a doctor on Wednesday, who had been kidnapped by five burka-clad persons from his hospital in Hyderabad.

The doctor was kidnapped on Tuesday. Behjas Hussain, 58, was rescued by police in Anantapur district after intercepting a car on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

A kidnapper was arrested while three others managed to escape.

The physician, who is also into real estate business, was kidnapped from his hospital at Kismatpur in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts by five burka-clad persons.

After the incident, his family received a voice message on mobile phone but the audio was not clear. They approached the Cyberabad police, which registered a case and formed special teams to rescue the victim.

The Cyberabad police had also alerted all check posts around Hyderabad and in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, after the kidnapping, the doctor was kept in a room in an undisclosed place in Hyderabad by the kidnappers, who were speaking Marathi.

Later, he was handed over to a four-member team with a Bolero car and the team was asked to go to Bengaluru/Shimoga.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs 10 crore as ransom in Bitcoins.

Anantapur police said they tried to intercept the car at Anantapur but they escaped towards Kanaganapalli.

"After surrounding from all sides, the vehicle along with one accused by name Sanjay was caught on hot pursuit, while three others ran towards nearby fields," police said.

The victim's hands and legs were tied. He has been rescued.

The police suspect that some people with whom the doctor might be having financial or property issues could have kidnapped him.

