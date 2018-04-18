Andhra Pradesh: History-sheeter killed in gang war in Visakhapatnam

Sources said Mahesh was killed following a dispute between him and his friends after a party last night

A 32-year-old history-sheeter was killed in a dispute between him and his friends, police said. Some persons suspected to be belonging to a rival gang allegedly killed Suvvada Mahesh, who was already involved in many murder cases in the city.

Sources said Mahesh was killed following a dispute between him and his friends after a party last night. A special team has been formed to nab the accused, police said.

Over five history-sheeters have been killed in the city during the past few years and in most cases, old-rivalry is suspected to be the prime reason, they added.

