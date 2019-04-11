Andhra Pradesh: JSP candidate Madhusudan Gupta smashes EVM

Published: Apr 11, 2019, 13:02 IST | ANI

He alleged that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the polling chamber

Andhra Pradesh: JSP candidate Madhusudan Gupta smashes EVM
Pic/ANI

Lok Sabha candidate of Jana Sena Party (JSP), Madhusudan Gupta, on Wednesday broke an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty town here alleging that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the voting chamber.

Gupta reached the polling station at Girls' Higher School in Gooty which falls under Guntakal Assembly constituency, this morning.

He alleged that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the polling chamber.

Election officials tried to pacify him but an angry Gupta threw an EVM on the floor and broke it. He was later taken into police custody.

Polling is underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

andhra pradeshelections 2019

Mumbai woman's solution to plastic bags will stun you!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Madhuri Dixit-Nene turns singer; to release first single with an English pop album

Madhuri Dixit-Nene turns singer; to release first single with an English pop album