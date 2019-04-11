Andhra Pradesh: JSP candidate Madhusudan Gupta smashes EVM

national

He alleged that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the polling chamber

Pic/ANI

Lok Sabha candidate of Jana Sena Party (JSP), Madhusudan Gupta, on Wednesday broke an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty town here alleging that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the voting chamber.

Gupta reached the polling station at Girls' Higher School in Gooty which falls under Guntakal Assembly constituency, this morning.

He alleged that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the polling chamber.

#WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/VoAFNdA6Jo — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Election officials tried to pacify him but an angry Gupta threw an EVM on the floor and broke it. He was later taken into police custody.

Polling is underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates