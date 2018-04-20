Andre Russell set for West Indies return at Lord's

The right-handed batsman, who has enjoyed a great start to the T20 with Kolkata, has been named in the 13-man West Indies squad for a lone Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge



West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to make an international return after serving a 12-month doping-related ban. The right-handed batsman, who has enjoyed a great start to the T20 2018 with Kolkata, has been named in the 13-man West Indies squad for a lone Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge match against an ICC Rest of the World XI on May 31.

He is now in line to play his first match for the West Indies since August 2016. Russell had earlier made his successful competitive cricket comeback in the the Regional Super50 tournament in the Caribbean before headed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his brief spell at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Islamabad United.

The right-handed batsman was handed a year ban from playing all forms of cricket for a doping whereabouts rule violation. Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which also included a failed drugs test under the guidelines of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Reflecting on Russell's inclusion, Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne welcomed his return to the squad and said that he hopes the all-rounder will play a key role in the white-ball cricket. "We welcome the return of the players who missed the Pakistan Series and are delighted to recall Andre Russell to the squad, as we believe he will have a key role in our white-ball cricket," he said. The proceeds of the lone T20I match will go towards the restoration of James Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla and Dominica's Windsor Park Stadium.

The full West Indies T20 squad is as follows:

Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

