Andre Russell's goal is always to play for West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite

Andre Russell (left) and Carlos Brathwaite

Lauderhill (USA): West Indies's T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite came to Andre Russell's defence after the star all-rounder pulled out of the India series due to "some discomfort" but continued play in the Global T20 league in Canada.

Minutes after he was ruled out of the India series, Russell turned up for Vancouver Knights for their match against Edmonton Royals. Russell did not bowl and was out for a duck in Vancouver Knights's six-wicket victory on Friday.

Brathwaite said he had no doubts over Russell's commitment to West Indies. "Whenever we speak about playing for West Indies, that's always his main goal. And we've seen in the World Cup — whether he was 100 per cent or not, it's debatable. But the fact that he wanted to be at the World Cup, wanted to pull on the shirt and wanted to perform for the people in the West Indies and his mates in the dressing room, I think, is testament to the person he is. And I think we need to start commending the fact that he actually tries to get on the park and stop lambasting the fact that he probably doesn't stay on it till the end of the 50 overs or the 20 overs," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of the first T20I v India.

"Even against my better judgment, I told him to sit out this series, but he really wanted to play, he wanted to come and show off his skills and show off what he does in franchise cricket for the West Indies. Unfortunately, he took another knock and he doesn't think that if he comes here that he'd be doing justice to other people who are 100 per cent," he added.

