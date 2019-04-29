IPL 2019: Andre Russell's wife Jassym shares intimate picture on his birthday

ipl-news

Andre Russell's wife Jassym Lora, who is a professional model, has been travelling with the KKR team to every city for every match during the IPL 2019.

Jassym Lora with Andre Russell (Pic/ Jassym Lora Instagram)

Andre Russel turned 31 on April 29, 2019, on the back of a match-winning performance for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019.

Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 80 runs out of 40 balls to take his team to an unassailable 232 runs in 20 overs at the Wankhede. Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 34 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive in the IPL 2019.

On Andre Russell she posted a couple of intimate pictures of herself with the cricketer, wishing him a happy birthday. Jassym captioned the pictures as, "Oh my sweet husband, I’m not just wishing for you to have a great birthday, I’m praying that you’re blessed with your heart’s desires.! Happy birthday Mi Amor! #happybirthdayhusband"

Andre Russell has been in ominous form during the IPL 2019, scoring 486 runs in the 12 matches that he has played. He has scored the runs at a massive strike rate of 207.69.

Andre Russell has been useful with the ball as well, as he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 22.10.

Jassym Lora also interviewed Andre Russell post his match-winning performance and asked if he loves her. Watch video:

