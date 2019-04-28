IPL 2019: I don't fear bowlers, bowlers fear me, says Andre Russell

ipl-news

Andre Russell

"I have never feared any bowler; bowlers fear me," Andre Russell declared when reminded of the presence of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, two of the best restrictive bowlers, in the MI attack. The big Jamaican was quick to add that he was "not bragging or anything"."

"I can get out in one ball tomorrow or the first ball they bowl can go for six. I'm not afraid to get out," he said. "Bumrah, Malinga are top bowler, but they are human beings. Tomorrow, they can bowl a few that don't come out like they normally do, and I'm in business."

MI's skipper Rohit Sharma has run into form and has a good record at the Eden Gardens. "It's a game of cricket. Rohit Sharma has a good runs record here, and I do as well. Hopefully, tomorrow we can get him out early; we know what he can do," said Russell.

