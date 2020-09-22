Andrea Pirlo makes fine start as coach through Juventus' 3-0 win

Andrea Pirlo got his coaching career off to a winning start as Juventus launched their bid for a 10th consecutive league title with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Swedish debutant Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring after 13 minutes in Turin with Leonardo Bonucci adding a second on 78 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo a late third.

The match was played in front of 1,000 spectators as Serie A stadiums reopened on Sunday to a limited number of fans after a seven-month COVID-19 lockdown.

Pirlo could not have hoped for a better start to his coaching career having taken over from Maurizio Sarri this summer. The win against Sampdoria, coached by veteran Claudio Ranieri, came just days after the former Italy and Juventus star received his coaching diploma.

"It will take time to put together the mode of play, but I will not copy and paste," warned Pirlo, 41. "I will take inspiration from teams that have impressed—there was little time, the lads returned from the national teams, we only worked together for a week. Today and already with [the friendly against] Novara we have seen something, it will take time. We lack players, but we're trying to do the best with what we have."

