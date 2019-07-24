Andres Iniesta becomes a La Liga Icon

football

The Spanish midfielder was presented in Tokyo, Japan by LaLiga president Javier Tebas

Andres Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta has been named the latest ‘LaLiga Icon’ a La Liga initiative to continue growing worldwide driven by the popularity of players like the FC Barcelona legend.

The 35-year-old currently playing his football in Japan becomes the newest star to be named a ‘LaLiga Icon’ after his Spanish teammate Iker Casillas.

“We are delighted to have Andrés Iniesta on board as a La Liga Icon” said La Liga President, Javier Tebas. “He is a player than inspires millions and is a fantastic representative for what LaLiga stands for across the globe.”

The LaLiga Icons initiative aims to expand the LaLiga brand through a strategy focused on digital dissemination, maximising LaLiga content and taking advantage of synergies between social networks, allowing LaLiga to connect with fans globally.

Also in attendance at the presentation gala held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo were Fernando Sanz, Director of Institutional Relations and LaLiga Ambassadors programme and Samuel Eto’o, a former teammate of Iniesta’s at FC Barcelona and current LaLiga Ambassador.

ASICS announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Spanish football star Andrés Iniesta. The announcement follows the player’s recent high-profile move to Japanese club, Vissel-Kobe.

The deal was announced at a press conference today in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the brand’s vision to expand its football business and reach more audiences across Asia and beyond. Iniesta is respected by fans around the world for his playing style and sportsmanship - qualities that closely align with the ASICS brand identity.

Iniesta says: “I am extremely excited to be part of the ASICS family, a brand that embodies similar values and beliefs to myself as a sportsperson. I am committed to inspiring others to move more, as well as elevating the game from grassroots levels in Japan to bridge the gap between Asian football and the rest of the world. I believe this move is another positive step in making this happen.”

