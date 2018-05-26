Andrew Garfield's first kiss was with 30 girls

Actor Andrew Garfield says that his first kiss was with 30 girls at a house party. He narrated the incident during an appearance on "The Late Show", reports people.com



Actor Andrew Garfield says that his first kiss was with 30 girls at a house party. He narrated the incident during an appearance on "The Late Show", reports people.com. "I was 13," Garfield said, explaining that until the age of 12, he attended the boys-only Priory Preparatory School in Banstead, Surrey in England. "As the hormone monster came into my life I went to a co-ed school," he added.

Garfield said: "We have no framework of how to deal with the opposite sex or the same sex. All we know is that we need it, we want it, and there are these unnamable desires that are coming up, right? You remember it. "None of us know what we're doing. There's all these longings and all these stirrings and we're terrified of each other, all of us."

The "Angels in America" actor, 34, said his life was "changed" when a female classmate had a party at her house one weekend. "The rest is history," he said. "It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision. Suddenly, it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other!"

Garfield said everyone at the party started kissing, and he ended the night having locked lips with "30 women - girls!" "This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life! It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening," he added.

