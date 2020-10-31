Andrey Rublev stuns defending champ Thiem

Russia's World No. 8 Andrey Rublev continued his fine form on Friday as he registered a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over defending champion Dominic Thiem at the Erste Bank Open here. Rublev is trying to win his third straight title after winning the Hamburg European Open and the St Petersburg Open. Rublev entered his fifth semi-final of the year. Rublev will face Kevin Anderson, who beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), for a place in the final.

Rublev, 23, is tied at 1-1 in his head-to-head against the 2018 champion. Rublev's most recent clash against the South African was at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Earlier, Rublev needed just eight minutes to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner was forced to quit due to an injury to his right foot when Rublev was ahead 2-1 in the first set.

