Andy Murray given wild card for Roland Garros 2020

Former world number one Andy Murray has received a wild card entry into the French Open which is slated to begin from September 27. Last month, Murray was also given a wild card for the US Open where he reached the second round in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year. He had registered 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 come-from-behind victory against 49th-ranked Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka before losing to 15th seed Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime.

Along with Murray, seven other players have been given a free pass into the main draw of the clay Grand Slam. The 33-year-old last appeared at the Roland Garros three years ago when he lost to Stan Wawrinka in a marathon five-set last-four encounter.

In women's singles, Eugenie Bouchard and Tsvetana Pironkova have also received wild cards into the main draw at Roland Garros. World No.1 and reigning champion Ashleigh Barty has already confirmed that she will not participate at the Grand Slam due to health concerns and a lack of preparation.

The French Open was originally scheduled to start in May but had to be moved back because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the organizers have also announced that a total of 11,500 spectators per day will be allowed at the Grand Slam. Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The zone surrounding the third biggest court will host a maximum of 1,500 spectators a day.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever