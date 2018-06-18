Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic set to return for Queen's Club challenge

Andy Murray has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July as a hip injury brought a painful end to his season

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray will make his long awaited return from hip surgery at Queen's Club next week, while his old rival Novak Djokovic arrives at the Wimbledon warm-up hoping to end his wretched run.

Murray has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July as a hip injury brought a painful end to his season. The former World No.1 underwent surgery in January after pulling out of the 2017 US Open and this year's Australian Open.

Murray made a tentative commitment to appear in the grass-court tournament in Rosmalen this week, before again pulling out at the last minute to spark fresh fears that he wouldn't make it back in time for Wimbledon.

