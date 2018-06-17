Andy Murray to make comeback at Queen's

The 31-year-old Scot has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July as a hip injury brought a painful end to his season

Former world number one Andy Murray admits he will be battling his nerves as well as his body when he finally returns to action after almost a year's hiatus at Queen's Club next week.

The 31-year-old Scot has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July as a hip injury brought a painful end to his season. Murray -- who had targeted the grass court season for his return as he seeks a third Wimbledon title -- underwent surgery on his hip in January after pulling out of the Australian Open. But he has been practising regularly for the past fortnight and a final workout on Friday at Queen's Club with fellow Briton world number 79 Cameron Norrie convinced him to return.

"I've been practising the last couple of weeks and obviously building up each day. I started playing sets about a week ago," Murray said on Saturday. "So, I played probably seven or eight sets, and I wanted to feel how I felt the following day after playing a couple of sets with Cam Norrie.

"I got tested by my physios this morning to make sure I hadn't stiffened up and lost any range of motion in my hip which can happen when you're tired and the hip's a bit angry. "That wasn't the case. That was all positive and I pulled up pretty well from that, so then I decided to go for it." Murray, whose other Grand Slam title came at the 2012 US Open, faces temperamental but talented Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Queen's first round.

He has never lost to Kyrgios in five meetings, yet would not have picked him as his first opponent after such a long lay-off. "He's got a brilliant serve and obviously he's very, very talented," Murray added. "He's unpredictable as well. The positive is that there probably won't be loads of long points."

