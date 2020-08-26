Andy Murray topples Zverev to reach Last 16

Britain's Andy Murray notched his first win over a top-10 player in more than three years on Monday, ousting world number seven Alexander Zverev at the Western & Southern Open. Murray was facing defeat when Zverev served for the match at 5-4 in the third, but won three straight games for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory and a place in the last 16 of the tournament moved this year from Cincinnati to New York to be held in the same quarantine bubble where the US Open will begin on August 31.

Murray won the Cincinnati Masters in 2008 and 2011, but the former world number one is now ranked 129th after a string of injuries, including a pelvic injury at the Davis Cup last November that, combined with the ATP's pandemic shutdown, kept him out of competition until this week.

Murray closed out the match with back-to-back winners, the last a backhand up the line on match point. It was his first top 10 victory since he beat Japan's Kei Nishikori at Roland Garros in 2017. Since then he has undergone two hip surgeries and played just two matches against top 10 foes. In the next round he'll face big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever