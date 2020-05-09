Anees Bazmee mourns Irrfan Khan's death, says 'my heart sinks thinking about it'

April 29, 2020, is going to be one of the darkest days for all Irrfan Khan fans and Hindi cinema. His untimely demise has shaken one and all, especially the people from the fraternity who worked with him and knew him as a person and not just an actor. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. The actor's last rites were performed on the same day in the presence of his family, close relatives and friends. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons, Babil and Ayaan.

Soon after news of Irrfan's death broke on the internet, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee mourned his death by sharing a throwback picture with Irrfan from the sets of their film ‘Thank You’. The picture shows Anees explaining a scene to Irrfan. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I still can't believe he is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it. We have lost one of this generation's greatest actor. To work with @irrfank was a magical and special privilege. #FlashbackFriday (sic)".

On April 28, the Piku actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the Intensive Care Unit. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was undergoing treatment for the same.

