Angad Bedi hires Neha Dhupia's PR company to handle his work

Angad Bedi has hired the same PR company, which looks after wife Neha Dhupia to handle his work as well



Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi has hired the same PR company, which looks after wife Neha Dhupia to handle his work as well. Not even a week after their sudden marriage, they have already started talking business. A couple package sounds more convenient and mutually beneficial? Kidding!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi did not exactly get married spur-of-the-moment as it is made out to be. Last weekend, Neha was spotted at Anita Dongre's store in Bandra. She wore the designer's creation during the wedding ceremony, so it's obvious that the wedding plans were on. But then, no shaadi is complete without some drama. A day after the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their wedding via social media. The lovebirds took everyone by surprise by announcing their marriage by sharing pictures from their Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Vasant Vihar Gurudwara.

The former cricketer's friends from the field, Ajay Jadeja and Ashish Nehra, apart from actor Gaurav Kapoor and photographer Prasad Naik showed up for the ceremonies - starting with the mehendi rituals on Wednesday evening - at a half-day notice.

Inside photos: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates