Angad Bedi is all set to play it like the proteas for Inside Edge 2

Angad Bedi undergoes six-month training to adopt AB de Villiers batting style for Inside Edge 2

Angad Bedi

Given his lineage and his inherent interest in the sport, Angad Bedi has been well-versed with cricket. However, when he realised that the second season of Inside Edge will emphasise on his cricketing skills, the actor decided to brush up on his game before facing the camera. Bedi, who plays skipper Arvind Vashisht in the Amazon Prime series, trained extensively in the sport for six months under the supervision of professional cricket coach Vinod Raghavan, who has coached teams for the Ranji Trophy.



AB De Villiers

Talking to mid-day, Bedi reveals that after much discussion with his coach, he decided to mirror the style of South African hard-hitter AB de Villiers. Detailing how he had to change his technique, the actor says, "Since Arvind’s game has changed this season, I had to learn new shots -- whether it was trying to hit a scoop over the wicketkeeper, or an inside out shot over the covers, or hit over the third man area. I had to learn the crease much better. Before the bowler could bowl, I would have to go outside the off-stump. I needed enough room to sweep the ball over square leg. It’s basically more of how AB de Villiers plays in the IPL. For that, I needed professional help and the second season has all those shots."

