Angad Bedi on The Verdict: State vs Nanavati: Procuring material was not easy

With only days to go before The Verdict: State vs Nanavati drops online, Angad Bedi is hopeful that his months of preparation for the part will hold him in good stead. Based on the 1959 KM Nanavati case, the ALTBalaji offering sees him play lawyer Karl Jamshed Khandalavala who served as the defense counsel. The actor, we're told, referred to the archival stories of Blitz — a popular investigative tabloid in the '50s — to prep for his role.

A source says, "Angad wanted to immerse himself in the milieu of the show. To be able to gain insights into the case, he sourced the original articles of the weekly newspaper, Blitz, which was instrumental in changing the narrative of the case. Since many of Karl's arguments were chronicled in the articles, he studied them thoroughly. It helped him give shape to his character."

On his part, Bedi says that it was imperative to be well-armed with necessary information on the case before reporting to the set. "It wasn't easy procuring the material. Though there is considerable information about the case in public domain, a lot of details were available only in the tabloid's reports. I was able to build Karl better through that."

