Angad Bedi whisks away Neha Dhupia for a birthday vacation to Maldives
Angad Bedi wanted to take a well-deserved break before walking into the shoot of the next schedule of Inside Edge, juggling it with the promotions of The Zoya Factor.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their first vacation as a betrothed couple in the Maldives and in keeping with their special love for the country they will go back to enjoying the bright blue waters of Maldives for Neha's birthday on August 27.
It's been a busy time for Angad who has just completed wrapping up four back to back projects - starting with The Zoya Factor, Verdict, Inside Edge and Kargil Girl. The actor wanted to take a well-deserved break before walking into the shoot of the next schedule of Inside Edge, juggling it with the promotions of The Zoya Factor. Whisking away Neha for a stroll on the beach, the actor wanted to show her a good time on their birthday giving the world husband goals.
Attentive and kind as a husband, Angad also knows that Neha soon kicks off a new project and this is the only intimate time they can spend with each other and their eight-month-old baby Mehr before work schedules start getting busy.
Angad will be hosting a birthday dinner for Neha that will comprise of her favourite dishes and a special gift from him. The couple had a fairytale love story and their happiness quadrupled with the birth of their daughter Mehr.
Speaking about it Angad said, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. Its Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr. The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, Work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family."
-
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were out enjoying dinner at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Angad is currently working on Dharma Productions' upcoming film, Kargil Girl. The actor plays the character of an army officer, who is Janhvi Kapoor's brother in this film. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Kargil Girl is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena - the first-ever women IAF (Indian Air Force) officers to fly in the combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. Both Angad and Janhvi will be seen as siblings serving the nation in the defence team.
In picture: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia pose for the photographers at the Bandra eatery.
-
Angad Bedi underwent through rigorous training to play his part in the film. Angad was captured taking running lessons from an international coach in Mumbai. The actor, stepping into the shoes of an army officer during the Kargil War is required to run over high terrains and hills, hence he is preparing himself to execute the scenes perfectly.
-
Not just the training session but Angad Bedi has also worked on his physique to look like an Army officer. He acquired a lean and toned body and the famous army haircut to sink into his character. The second schedule of the film will begin in Georgia and Lucknow.
-
Angad Bedi will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series titled The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. He will be playing a defence lawyer, Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala. He will also be seen in Inside Edge Season 2.
In picture: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the Bandra eatery.
-
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married secretly at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May, 2018 and welcomed their first baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018.
In picture: Neha Dhupia waves at the photographers before she left from the Bandra eatery.
