Angad Bedi whisks away Neha Dhupia for a birthday vacation to Maldives

bollywood

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their first vacation as a betrothed couple in the Maldives and in keeping with their special love for the country they will go back to enjoying the bright blue waters of Maldives for Neha's birthday on August 27.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Pic/Yogen Shah

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their first vacation as a betrothed couple in the Maldives and in keeping with their special love for the country they will go back to enjoying the bright blue waters of Maldives for Neha's birthday on August 27.

It's been a busy time for Angad who has just completed wrapping up four back to back projects - starting with The Zoya Factor, Verdict, Inside Edge and Kargil Girl. The actor wanted to take a well-deserved break before walking into the shoot of the next schedule of Inside Edge, juggling it with the promotions of The Zoya Factor. Whisking away Neha for a stroll on the beach, the actor wanted to show her a good time on their birthday giving the world husband goals.

Attentive and kind as a husband, Angad also knows that Neha soon kicks off a new project and this is the only intimate time they can spend with each other and their eight-month-old baby Mehr before work schedules start getting busy.

Angad will be hosting a birthday dinner for Neha that will comprise of her favourite dishes and a special gift from him. The couple had a fairytale love story and their happiness quadrupled with the birth of their daughter Mehr.

Speaking about it Angad said, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. Its Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr. The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, Work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family."

