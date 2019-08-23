Angel Has Fallen Movie Review: Regurgitated... But Happening!

movies

Angel Has Fallen is an all-out action entertainer with fights, chases, shootouts and explosions galore. And the pace is such that you have little time to dwell on the impossibilities in these incredible setups.

Gerard Butler in a still from Angel Has Fallen. Pic/YouTube

Angel Has Fallen

U/A: Action

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Cast: Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo, Morgan Freeman

Rating:

The hero of Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), finds himself in a unique predicament in this thriller sequel that has him on the run because the acting President, Vice President Kirby (Tim Blake Nelson) believes that Banning is in the truck with the Russians.

The film opens with a familiar scene at the Banning household. Banning is hiding his addiction to prescription painkillers, has spinal-cord damage and suffers from post-concussion insomnia and migraine headaches and is on his way out to keep President Turnbull (Morgan Freeman) protected during a short fishing vacation. So the degree of difficulty is certainly higher here. In a massive assassination attempt by a renegade group constituting a former Viet Vet and his trained insurgents, the entire Presidential guard is eliminated. Banning and the President manage to escape only to land up comatose in the hospital.

Then screenwriters Robert Mark Kamen, Matt Cook and Ric Roman Waugh (also the director of this and the previous series entry) write up a storm trying to find multiple ways for Banning to wriggle out of several inescapable pickles.

Watch the trailer of Angel Has Fallen:

Co-writer and director Waugh makes the smart edits and CGI assisted stunt work look credible enough to garner high tension. Butler's world-weary, pained look, suits the situation well, Freeman continues to be majestic whatever be his role and Nick Nolte's presence as alienated Vietnam Vet Dad to Banning, adds psychological lustre to the 'man against system' construct. Danny Huston as the main bad guy, a loyalty-free mercenary willing to betray friend and foe alike for pecuniary gain, is solid and Jada Pinkett Smith as the FBI team head does her bit with a fair degree of seriousness. Despite hurtling down to the level of stunts, cliches and plot holes, repeat, Angel Has Fallen redeems itself with a fair amount of grace!

