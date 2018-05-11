Angela Krislinzki is trying to steer clear of controversies

Early this year, Angela Krislinzki found herself mired in controversy as a contestant on the reality show, India's Next Superstars, judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty



Remember Polish model-actor Angela Krislinzki? Last year, she created a stir when she spoke about Hrithik Roshan being her mentor. Early this year, she found herself mired in controversy as a contestant on the reality show, India's Next Superstars, judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. The show was meant to be for newcomers, but Angela had acted in Vikram Bhatt's 1921 and in South films.

Cinephiles, who watched the Vikram Bhatt venture, featuring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra, were quick to notice Krislinzki's familiar face. It was later learnt that Krislinzki has several gigs to her credit, with her debut dating to 2008. Krislinzki had stated that, "the show isn't for debutantes alone. I don't want to do small roles and will work hard to enter the big league. This is a brilliant platform, one that allows me to hone my skills." Angela Krislinzki's beginning anew with some interesting films. But Angela and controversies always seem to go hand-in-hand.

