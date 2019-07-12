Ananya Panday trolled for a typo on Instagram

bollywood

Fans, however, came to her rescue saying it could happen to anyone. They wondered why a mere typo was being made into such a big deal. Ananya Panday preferred to ignore the trolls

Ananya Panday

Days after she launched an initiative to fight against social media bullying, Ananya Panday has fallen prey to trolls. The Student Of The Year 2 actor referred to besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor and herself as "Charlie's Angles (sic)" on Instagram.

Though she did correct the spelling to "Charlie's Angels (sic)" after a while, observant netizens had spotted the error. One troll wrote, "It took three hours to realise her mistake. That's how it'll be when you are a nepotism school graduate (sic)." Fans, however, came to her rescue saying it could happen to anyone. They wondered why a mere typo was being made into such a big deal. Panday preferred to ignore the trolls.

View this post on Instagram Charlie’s Angels ðÂÂ¤ #familyportrait ðÂÂ¸ @iamsrk A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ»‍ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onJul 7, 2019 at 2:34am PDT

On Social Media Day when Ananya Panday took up a cause to fight against social media bullying, little did we know that the biggest of the platforms would consider her initiate as a catalyst in the whole process of starting the battle to negate bullying. Proving so, Instagram has introduced a new feature to report the instances of online bullying on their platform.

Validation from social media users seems to have become an integral part of stardom. Asked if seeking approval online changes their mind to take any decision, the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey said: "My father said this and I agree with him, we shouldn't be taking people's comments so seriously because they change every now and then."

"I am developing a thick skin where I send back love and positivity to all the haters because that is what they need. Probably they are seeking a reaction from us, and there is a void of love they have in their lives," added the 20-year-old.

Making her debut with actress Tara Sutaria, Ananya said that she loves the healthy competition and such things keep her motivated to do more good work.

Also Read: Ananya Panday's initiative, So Positive leaves big impact

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates