Angle eyes
A workshop in Nerul will teach you the basics of photographing landscapes and architecture
A workshop in Nerul will teach you the basics of photographing landscapes and architecture. Organised by Pixean, a photography community, the module includes a theory session wherein mentors will be explaining the basics of photographing these elements, as well as a photo-walk.
ON June 16, 8 am to 10 am
AT Wonders park, Nerul East
LOG ON TO www.pixean.com
Cost Rs 400
