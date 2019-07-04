Angrezi Medium in London: Irrfan shoots five to six days a week, for eight hours each day

bollywood

Happiest when facing a camera, Irrfan straddles Angrezi Medium shoot with his treatment in London

Irrfan with director Homi Adajania on Angrezi Medium set

Almost 10 days since the team of Angrezi Medium kicked off the film's second schedule in London, Irrfan has fallen into the comfortable rhythm of a film set. With director Homi Adajania having designed the schedule such that it offers a breather to his leading man, Irrfan is juggling his acting duties and his regular hospital visits.

A source from the set informs, "The month-long stint sees the team filming a major chunk of the satire. The schedule has been designed in such a manner that no actor is held back longer than he is required. Typically, Irrfan shoots about five to six days a week, with an eight-hour shift. His wife Sutapa schedules his check-up on his day off, and his recovery has been steady. Since the hospital is in London, Irrfan can get himself monitored on a regular basis. He also follows a strict, organic diet as prescribed by his doctors and nutritionist."

Happiest when he is facing the camera, the actor is enjoying the process of taking the story of his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium, forward. The source adds, "While the actor is taking necessary precautions during the shoot, he is also ensuring that his health doesn't affect the project's timeline. He prepares for his scenes in advance, ensuring that he completes his portions every day."

The comedy marks Irrfan's return to Bollywood after he took a year-long break to seek treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. While the first schedule entailed scenes between Irrfan and his on-screen daughter played by Radhika Madan, the London leg sees the actor joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

