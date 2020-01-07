Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan's comedy-drama to release in March 2020

Irrfan Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today and what better gift for the brilliant actor than revealing a look from his upcoming film Angrezi Medium and the release date of it too? The makers of Angrezi Medium shared Irrfan Khan's look on social media with the caption: "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treats to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light."

According to the caption, Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens in March this year! This truly is the best gift for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fans. The movie also features Radhika Madan in a pivotal role.

Kareena is all set to play the part of a cop, while Radhika Madan will essay Irrfan Khan's daughter whose desire it is to pursue higher studies in the UK. Angrezi Medium will also feature Dimple Kapadia. Irrfan had earlier introduced his character Champak on social media, who is a sweet shop owner.

Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is the much-awaited sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in lead roles.

