Angrezi Medium: Will Irrfan Khan play the most unique father of all time?

How far would you go to fulfill someone else's dream? What if that someone else was your very own daughter? Angrezi Medium asks viewers these intriguing questions as they meet Champak Bansal - the new age father.

The film tells the story of a man who crosses all boundaries, literally and figuratively, to keep his daughter's wish of studying in London alive. Irrfan essays the role of the doting dad, while Radhika Madan plays his ambitious daughter, Tarika.

Talking about the changing dynamics of the father in Indian cinema, director Homi Adajania shares, "Fathers have been viewed as strict patriarchs and often been stereotyped in our films. Irrfan plays such a sensitive single father. He's a feminist without even knowing it. He plays a father, mother, and friend to his child. The layers he reveals as a parent showing unconditional love touches your soul."

Irrfan's humorous, magical and heartwarming journey in getting his child to study in the land of Angrez forms the crux of the movie. It also marks his much-anticipated return to the silver screen, a treat that is certain to delight his fans.

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium, a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania, releases on March 13, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates