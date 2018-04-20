Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain director Harish Vyas: Romance not limited to youth

Scheduled to release on May 18, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain is set in Varanasi and boasts of real-life characters and situations one can relate to, especially for those who are or have ever been in love



Pankaj Tripathi

Harish Vyas, director of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, says the film depicts how romance is not just for the youth. The first look of the film, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Brijendra Kala and Ekavali Khanna, was released by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Thursday.

Scheduled to release on May 18, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain is set in Varanasi and boasts of real-life characters and situations one can relate to, especially for those who are or have ever been in love, read a statement.

"It's a romantic film. I wanted to address this side of romance that is subdued and wrapped in the fine nuances of the daily grind. Romance in India is usually depicted through the youth but it's not limited to them. In this case, it is depicted by the younger couple like always, but is instrumental in vocalising the unexpressed love in all generations other than 'the young'," said Vyas.

"Sanjayji was the only person I had in mind to play this character for the kind of value he has brought to the character of Yashwant Batra," he added. Presented by NFDC and produced by Manav Malhotra of Drumroll Pictures in association with Bunty Khan's Shiny Entertainment, the film shows the lives of three ordinary couples who have very distinct views on what love stands for.

Vyas has also written the screenplay and co-penned the film's dialogues with Aryan Saha. "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain" has also won awards for Best Feature Film and Best Director at the Five Continents International Film Festival 2017, Venezuela. The film's music is composed by Praveen Kuwar, Oni-Adil and Ranjan Sharma, with lyrics by Yogesh Gaur.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever