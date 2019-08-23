Angry Birds 2 Movie Review - Disappointingly Juvenile

hollywood

Angry Birds 2 is a kind of flick that even the below-5 years target audience will find difficult to sit through

The Angry Birds 2 poster. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Angry Birds 2

U/A: Animation, Adventure

Director: Thurop Van Orman

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Bill Hader, Peter Linklage, Sterling K Brown

Rating:

The original 2016 film, based on the app-based popular video game, imagined an island full of flightless birds being suddenly terrorized by green swine. In a rather odd set-up Red (Jason Sudeikis), a belligerent, often physically violent angry bird gets sentenced to undergo anger management training and thereafter comes the swine invasion. Other than the gay colours and rounded shapes, bit much registered with the tiny tots. The social satire was way too heavy and the catharsis at the end felt conveniently contrived. It wasn't remarkable in any particular way so a sequel should never have been on the cards.

After 2 years of regrouping the Sony pictures team put together a new movie ( with writer Peter Ackerman's help) that specialises in being entirely exasperating. It starts in a constant state of playful acrimony between Bird Island and Piggy Island and ends up with the two groups aligning to defeat a greater threat – an ingenious female eagle seeking revenge for having been ditched at the altar of love. The plot picks up its main thread from the last film. Red gets hailed as a hero for saving the two island abodes and in all humility passes on the credit to the real heroes. This sequel maybe a little more suitable to the target audience, in terms of storyline but the treatment is largely lacklustre. There's no consistency in the characterisations and their abilities come across as too fanciful to be believable. Everything appears to go up in the air – other than the birds. The voice work is smart enough but there's not much entertainment to be had. This experience feels very much like the 'Emoji Movie.' Too much tedium to be had.

This is the kind of flick that even the below-5 years target audience will find difficult to sit through.

