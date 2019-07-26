Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda join Kapil Sharma for Hindi version of Angry Birds 2

hollywood

Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Shard chirp loud as they join Kapil Sharma to lend a voice to Hindi Version of Angry Birds Movie 2

The makers of the Hollywood flick, Angry Birds Movie 2 have decided to bank on the camaraderie that Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda share on the former's sketch show, to promote the film's Hindi version. Following reports of Sharma lending his voice to the animated offering, mid-day has it that Singh will be the voice of Zeta, and Sharda, of Leonard in the upcoming movie.

Even though comedian-actor Bill Hader has given the voice to Leonard's character in the English version, Sharda isn't perturbed about the comparisons that may crop up. "When you are dubbing for a film in Hindi, things change. But, before I began dubbing, I heard how he had lent his voice and built the character, and tried to match his energy. This character is interesting, and I tried to lend my style to it."

Even though Sharda is always ebullient on set, he found it challenging to do justice to the energy of the character when lending his voice to it. Sharda promises abundant interesting banters between his character and that of Red, which has been voiced by Sharma. "[They have been taken from] our show, where we share a love-hate relation. We have tried to bring the same energy in the film." A lover of animated offerings, Singh was only too happy to go behind the mic for the film, which is being released in the country by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. "I am looking forward to my family and fans hearing me, and reuniting with my Kapil Sharma family," she says.

