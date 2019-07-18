Watch video: Fire in Kapil Sharma's apartment in Oshiwara

national

Mumbai fire brigade personnel bring the flames under control within half an hour. The fire was confined to the kitchen room of the apartment and was stopped from spreading in time

Screengrab of the video

An empty apartment on the fourth floor of a seven-storey building Shantivan at Oshiwara near Green Park located in Andheri west caught fire on Thursday afternoon. The sources at the Disaster Management Unit of the BMC stated that the complainant who informed them about the incident also said that the house belonged to Bollywood actor and comedian, Kapil Sharma.

The fire brigade arrived and took control of the situation, the fire was said to be doused within half an hour. The flames were confined to the kitchen room of the apartment and were stopped from spreading in time, said officials. On receiving the call, the fire department deployed two fire engines, one quick response vehicle and two jumbo tankers to douse the fire.

Watch the video below.

Fire on fourth floor of seven-storey building Shantivan, Oshiwara near Green Park located in Andheri west pic.twitter.com/RC5n3hqoeq — mid-day (@mid_day) July 18, 2019

A senior officer of the Disaster Unit not willing to be named, said, "The house is said to belong to Kapil Sharma and the apartment was vacant."

One of the local residents said that the actor was not currently residing in this apartment as he shifted to a nearby place.