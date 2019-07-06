Kapil Sharma heads for a babymoon to Canada with wife Ginni Chatrath

television

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who wed last December, will be away for 10 days. Sharma will be banking episodes for his show in advance so that the telecast doesn't suffer

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who tied the knot in December, 2018 are expecting their first child. Since the couple did not get enough time to go on a proper honeymoon, the comedy-show-host is taking his wife on a 10-day babymoon to Canada. Kapil Sharma will be banking episodes for his show in advance so that the telecast doesn't suffer. While Kapil kept shooting here, Ginni was in Amritsar with her family, and the host kept frequenting Amritsar to meet his pregnant wife.

To be precise, Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

View this post on Instagram Love u both ððð @aapkadharam @ginnichatrath A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) onMay 31, 2019 at 4:56am PDT

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, Feeding India, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar, and the nearby cities.

Talking about his wedding, Kapil Sharma revealed he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he was quoted as saying in a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

