Kapil Sharma feted by World Book of Records for being the most viewed stand-up comedians in India

On Kapil Sharma's achievement, the comedian's friend and colleagues took to social media to congratulate him.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has been acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World book of Records London. The official Twitter page of Sony TV announced the news. "It's a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate the king of comedy, Kapil, for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and for promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records," read the post.

It’s a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate the King Of Comedy @kapilsharma for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records. #TheKapilSharmaShow @001danishkhan @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/shElmVvqih — Sony TV (@SonyTV) May 17, 2019

Kapil Sharma started his career as a stand-up comedian and performed on several comedy shows. However, he rose to fame after his show Comedy Nights With Kapil. Not just comedy, Kapil tried his hand at acting with Bollywood films like "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Firangi".

The 38-year-old is currently hosting "The Kapil Sharma Show" on television.

On Kapil's achievement, social media users including his friend and colleague Kiku Sharda took to social media to congratulate him. Kiku, also a comedian, said he is "proud" of Kapil.

Here are some congratulatory tweets by Twiteratti for Kapil Sharma:

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 - this and much more bro :) https://t.co/XwcbjD16mb — Danish Khan (@001Danish) May 17, 2019

Congratulations Paaji god bless u always ðððððâ¤ï¸ðð @KapilSharmaK9 many more to come ð¯ð pic.twitter.com/kv1XzL8918 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 17, 2019

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 Bahji We Are Proud Of U ð¤ð» pic.twitter.com/M7KIEvuFdV — Ranjit Bawa (@BawaRanjit) May 17, 2019

Many Congrats! Stupendous! Incredible achievements & accolades to the supremely multifaceted, comedian, actor, singer,par excellence, @KapilSharmaK9. It was a delightful pleasure to be on your show with my family few months back. Today, we are all so proud on your being bestowed — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2019

