Did you know 5000 guests gatecrashed Kapil Sharma's wedding in Punjab?

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared one funny fact about his marriage to Ginni Chatrath in December last year

Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma/picture courtesy: Kapil Sharma's Instagram account

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's New Delhi wedding reception was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan. Kapil took to social media to share a photograph from the party which took place on Saturday.

In fact, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath took off for their honeymoon over two months after they tied the knot. The comedian was busy with his show's shoot and as soon as he got a break, they headed to the Netherlands.

Talking about his wedding, Kapil Sharma revealed he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he was quoted as saying in a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap having a good time with its host.

During the shooting, the husband-wife shared information about their life. Kapil too shared incidents from his married life in a hilarious manner.

Commenting on weddings, Kapil said, "You know, there were only 40 people at Saina and Kashyap's wedding. When Virat (Kohli) and Anushka (Sharma) got married, they also hosted 40 people. Same was the case with Deepika (Padukone) and Ranveer (Singh). I wanted to understand are they same 40 people who attended all three weddings?"

For the unversed, Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance. On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, Feeding India, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar and the nearby cities.

